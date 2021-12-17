Analysts Expect The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Will Post Earnings of $2.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) to report $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for J. M. Smucker’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.02 and the highest is $2.10. J. M. Smucker reported earnings of $2.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J. M. Smucker will report full-year earnings of $8.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.41 to $8.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $9.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.85 to $9.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow J. M. Smucker.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.39. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. J. M. Smucker’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SJM shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Guggenheim raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $136.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 308,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,996,000 after buying an additional 23,512 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the second quarter worth $1,099,000. Sabal Trust CO grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 4.1% in the third quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 159,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,177,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 9.2% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 30,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 952,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,427,000 after purchasing an additional 8,640 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker stock traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $137.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,779. J. M. Smucker has a fifty-two week low of $110.53 and a fifty-two week high of $140.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.65%.

J. M. Smucker announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, October 22nd that permits the company to buyback 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

