Analysts Expect SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Will Post Earnings of $1.95 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.95 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SAP’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.11 and the lowest is $1.84. SAP posted earnings of $2.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that SAP will report full-year earnings of $7.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.09 to $7.77. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.59 to $7.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SAP.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $8.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. SAP had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 18.37%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SAP shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of SAP from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SAP currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.67.

Shares of SAP traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $138.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,175,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,313. The company has a market cap of $170.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.38. SAP has a 52-week low of $120.08 and a 52-week high of $151.48.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAP. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 196.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in SAP by 183.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in SAP during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SAP during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in SAP by 216.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

