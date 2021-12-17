Analysts Expect Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.75 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) will post ($0.75) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.81) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.66). Rocket Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($1.08) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.70) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.80) to ($2.65). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.51) to ($2.62). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Rocket Pharmaceuticals.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.19). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RCKT. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Chardan Capital increased their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.20.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $21.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.68. The company has a current ratio of 17.36, a quick ratio of 17.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 1.72. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $21.38 and a 1-year high of $67.48.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 165,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,946,000 after purchasing an additional 8,164 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 71,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 35,067 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 194,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,812,000 after purchasing an additional 18,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 207,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,213,000 after purchasing an additional 39,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.

