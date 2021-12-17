Analysts Expect Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Will Announce Earnings of $2.17 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) to post earnings of $2.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Ralph Lauren’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.09. Ralph Lauren reported earnings per share of $1.67 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 29.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will report full-year earnings of $7.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.26 to $7.44. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $8.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.64 to $8.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ralph Lauren.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.63. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RL. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $133.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.56.

NYSE RL traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $115.18. 44,429 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 963,736. Ralph Lauren has a 1 year low of $98.33 and a 1 year high of $142.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 24th will be given a $0.6875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.40%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 5.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 94,148 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,454,000 after purchasing an additional 4,618 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,673,000. Willis Investment Counsel lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 19.0% during the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 130,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,459,000 after purchasing an additional 20,789 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the third quarter worth approximately $12,313,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 114.6% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 337,149 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,436,000 after acquiring an additional 180,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ralph Lauren (RL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.