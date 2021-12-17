Analysts Expect QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $10.42 Billion

Brokerages expect QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report $10.42 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for QUALCOMM’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $10.33 billion to $10.60 billion. QUALCOMM posted sales of $8.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QUALCOMM will report full year sales of $39.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $38.17 billion to $40.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $41.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $38.40 billion to $44.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow QUALCOMM.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. DZ Bank raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.67.

In other news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 5,402 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total value of $1,023,679.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total value of $515,250.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,129 shares of company stock worth $7,500,506. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Marin increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 3,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.3% during the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 21,442 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.8% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.0% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,186 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.6% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 11,556 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

QCOM opened at $178.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $199.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.48. QUALCOMM has a fifty-two week low of $122.17 and a fifty-two week high of $192.68.

QUALCOMM declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.56%.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

