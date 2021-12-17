Analysts Expect Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) to Announce $1.10 EPS

Equities analysts expect Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) to post earnings of $1.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.92 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.37. Occidental Petroleum posted earnings of ($0.78) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 241%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will report full year earnings of $2.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.43. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $5.14. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Occidental Petroleum.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.21. Occidental Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 7.75% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.84) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 107.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on OXY. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Truist Securities upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.95.

OXY opened at $28.38 on Tuesday. Occidental Petroleum has a one year low of $16.88 and a one year high of $35.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion, a PE ratio of -23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.28%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 59.7% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 8.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 1.1% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 35,219 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 2.0% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 19,975 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 1.5% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 28,130 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

