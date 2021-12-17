Analysts Expect National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) to Announce $0.75 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.75 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for National Retail Properties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.74 and the highest is $0.77. National Retail Properties reported earnings per share of $0.69 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that National Retail Properties will report full-year earnings of $3.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.03 to $3.05. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.11. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for National Retail Properties.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 38.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS.

NNN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on National Retail Properties in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.29.

Shares of NNN stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.94. The company had a trading volume of 10,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,228. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.69. National Retail Properties has a 52-week low of $38.25 and a 52-week high of $50.33. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 10.98 and a quick ratio of 10.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.22%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the third quarter worth $46,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the second quarter worth $47,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 72.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in National Retail Properties by 502.2% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in National Retail Properties in the second quarter valued at $76,000. 86.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

