Analysts Expect Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $96.83 Million

Analysts expect Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) to report sales of $96.83 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $100.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $94.10 million. Monarch Casino & Resort posted sales of $58.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort will report full year sales of $381.17 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $378.40 million to $385.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $433.13 million, with estimates ranging from $416.50 million to $460.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Monarch Casino & Resort.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $111.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.13 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 18.64%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

MCRI stock traded down $1.99 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $65.22. 58,639 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,893. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 12 month low of $50.01 and a 12 month high of $76.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 34.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 4.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 2.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 20.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel & casino facility in Reno, Nevada and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The Atlantis features casino space; guest rooms; food outlets; espresso and pastry bars; health spa and salon; retail outlets offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise; family entertainment centre; banquet, convention and meeting room space.

