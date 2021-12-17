Analysts Expect Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) to Post $1.61 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) will announce earnings of $1.61 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Jacobs Engineering Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.76 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.53. Jacobs Engineering Group posted earnings per share of $1.41 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group will report full-year earnings of $7.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.94 to $7.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $8.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.86 to $8.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Jacobs Engineering Group.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on J. Citigroup raised their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James began coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Engineering Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.00.

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 73,685 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total value of $10,738,851.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 98,739 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.76, for a total value of $14,392,196.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,581,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,054,000 after acquiring an additional 32,250 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,760,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,890,000 after acquiring an additional 92,684 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the third quarter valued at about $108,000. National Pension Service grew its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 226,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 12.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,930,000 after acquiring an additional 5,668 shares during the period. 85.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J opened at $138.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.82. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 12 month low of $100.05 and a 12 month high of $149.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.25%.

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

