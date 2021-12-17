Analysts Expect Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) to Announce $0.81 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) will announce $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Guaranty Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.82. Guaranty Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.79 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Guaranty Bancshares will report full year earnings of $3.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.37. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $3.02. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Guaranty Bancshares.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $30.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.10 million. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 31.63%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on GNTY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Guaranty Bancshares from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

In other Guaranty Bancshares news, CEO Tyson T. Abston sold 6,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total transaction of $232,362.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tyson T. Abston sold 1,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total transaction of $71,920.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 27.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 10,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 73,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 141.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. 21.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTY traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.65. The stock had a trading volume of 18 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,185. Guaranty Bancshares has a 1 year low of $27.23 and a 1 year high of $41.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.62 and its 200-day moving average is $35.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.75%.

Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers online banking and bill pay, fraud protection, P2P payments, direct deposits, personal loans auto loans, student checking, and premium checking. The company was founded on January 13, 1913 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

