Analysts Expect EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) to Post $2.50 EPS

Equities analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) will report earnings per share of $2.50 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for EPAM Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.59 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.47. EPAM Systems reported earnings of $1.81 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 38.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that EPAM Systems will report full-year earnings of $8.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.75 to $8.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $11.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.48 to $11.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover EPAM Systems.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $988.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.12 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share.

EPAM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $689.00 to $824.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, VTB Capital upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $645.11.

Shares of NYSE:EPAM opened at $635.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. EPAM Systems has a 1-year low of $328.90 and a 1-year high of $725.40. The company has a market capitalization of $36.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $645.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $594.20.

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total transaction of $690,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 7,700 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $673.39, for a total transaction of $5,185,103.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,011 shares of company stock worth $56,830,830 in the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 40.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,404 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,783,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 342.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,684 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 5,172 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the second quarter valued at $1,071,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 13,008.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after purchasing an additional 9,626 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 42.9% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

