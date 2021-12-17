Analysts Expect Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.13 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to report sales of $7.13 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Dollar Tree’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.10 billion to $7.24 billion. Dollar Tree posted sales of $6.77 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Dollar Tree will report full year sales of $26.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $26.33 billion to $26.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $27.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.04 billion to $28.48 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Dollar Tree.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 5.29%. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share.

DLTR has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. TheStreet raised Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Bank of America upped their target price on Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.47.

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $138.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.73. Dollar Tree has a 1 year low of $84.26 and a 1 year high of $149.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.45.

Dollar Tree announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 29th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 11.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 16,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total value of $2,040,857.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,831,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,264,000 after purchasing an additional 76,862 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,507,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,007,000 after purchasing an additional 188,343 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,545,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,363 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,803,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,969,000 after purchasing an additional 86,771 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,721,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,653,000 after purchasing an additional 384,777 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

