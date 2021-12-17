Analysts Expect Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS) will report ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Diginex’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the highest is ($0.18). The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diginex will report full-year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.23) to ($0.59). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to $0.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Diginex.
Separately, Fundamental Research set a $18.41 price target on Diginex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.
Shares of EQOS traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.32. 17,508 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,277,670. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.14. Diginex has a 12 month low of $2.26 and a 12 month high of $22.95.
About Diginex
Diginex Limited, a digital asset financial services and advisory company, provides products, architecture, and infrastructure for the financial markets in the areas of digital asset ecosystem in Singapore and internationally. The company operates EQONEX, a cryptocurrency exchange that offers the trading of virtual currencies; an over-the-counter trading platform; Digivault, a warm and cold custodian platform for the custody of digital assets for institutional investors; and Access Trading, a digital asset trading tool and front-to-back integrated trading platform, as well as a risk management desk.
