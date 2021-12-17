Analysts Expect Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS) will report ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Diginex’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the highest is ($0.18). The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diginex will report full-year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.23) to ($0.59). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to $0.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Diginex.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a $18.41 price target on Diginex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQOS. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Diginex by 172.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 753,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,266,000 after purchasing an additional 476,623 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Diginex during the second quarter worth approximately $848,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Diginex during the second quarter worth approximately $804,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Diginex during the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Diginex by 111.8% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 5,103 shares in the last quarter. 11.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EQOS traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.32. 17,508 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,277,670. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.14. Diginex has a 12 month low of $2.26 and a 12 month high of $22.95.

About Diginex

Diginex Limited, a digital asset financial services and advisory company, provides products, architecture, and infrastructure for the financial markets in the areas of digital asset ecosystem in Singapore and internationally. The company operates EQONEX, a cryptocurrency exchange that offers the trading of virtual currencies; an over-the-counter trading platform; Digivault, a warm and cold custodian platform for the custody of digital assets for institutional investors; and Access Trading, a digital asset trading tool and front-to-back integrated trading platform, as well as a risk management desk.

