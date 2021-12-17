Analysts Expect DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $51.43 Million

Brokerages predict that DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) will announce $51.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for DHT’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $52.61 million and the lowest is $50.20 million. DHT reported sales of $77.72 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that DHT will report full year sales of $205.62 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $204.40 million to $206.79 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $308.70 million, with estimates ranging from $280.51 million to $337.48 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for DHT.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $37.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.67 million. DHT had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 0.33%.

DHT has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of DHT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.20.

NYSE DHT traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,271,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,341,844. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.27. DHT has a 1-year low of $5.13 and a 1-year high of $7.19. The company has a market cap of $896.69 million, a PE ratio of -264.50 and a beta of -0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.06 and a 200-day moving average of $6.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -400.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in DHT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in DHT during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DHT by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares during the period. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DHT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of DHT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. 55.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

