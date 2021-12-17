Analysts Anticipate ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.44 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) will announce sales of $7.44 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have made estimates for ViacomCBS’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.14 billion and the highest is $7.65 billion. ViacomCBS reported sales of $6.87 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that ViacomCBS will report full-year sales of $28.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $27.29 billion to $28.24 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $29.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.92 billion to $30.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover ViacomCBS.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.76. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. ViacomCBS’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VIAC shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on ViacomCBS from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Macquarie reduced their target price on ViacomCBS from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on ViacomCBS from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ViacomCBS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.04.

Shares of VIAC opened at $29.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. ViacomCBS has a 12 month low of $28.66 and a 12 month high of $101.97. The company has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.79%.

In related news, Director Shari Redstone purchased 27,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.30 per share, with a total value of $999,157.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert M. Bakish acquired 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.92 per share, with a total value of $502,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIAC. FMR LLC boosted its stake in ViacomCBS by 262.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,200,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,262,000 after buying an additional 4,489,938 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 73.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,476,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,546,000 after acquiring an additional 4,440,190 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 6.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,235,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,789,299 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 7.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,189,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in ViacomCBS in the third quarter worth approximately $88,091,000. Institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

