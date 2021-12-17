Analysts Anticipate PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $529.58 Million

Brokerages expect PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) to announce sales of $529.58 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for PagSeguro Digital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $505.11 million and the highest estimate coming in at $545.86 million. PagSeguro Digital posted sales of $387.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will report full year sales of $1.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $2.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow PagSeguro Digital.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 15.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PAGS. Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Bradesco Corretora lowered their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $63.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PagSeguro Digital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.36.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the third quarter worth $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 98.8% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 219.7% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the second quarter valued at $57,000. 58.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAGS traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.25. The stock had a trading volume of 137,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,416,671. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 35.76, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.43. PagSeguro Digital has a twelve month low of $24.14 and a twelve month high of $62.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.09.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

Recommended Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PagSeguro Digital (PAGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.