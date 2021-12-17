Analysts Anticipate Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) Will Post Earnings of $1.14 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) to report $1.14 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Enova International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.16 and the lowest is $1.12. Enova International reported earnings per share of $2.39 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 52.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Enova International will report full year earnings of $7.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.08 to $7.17. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.52 to $5.77. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Enova International.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $320.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.10 million. Enova International had a return on equity of 28.17% and a net margin of 39.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.87 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Enova International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.67.

In related news, CMO Kirk Chartier sold 8,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total transaction of $292,522.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 4,290 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $150,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,392 shares of company stock worth $1,253,393. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Enova International by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 734,336 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,511 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Enova International by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 433,634 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its position in Enova International by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 174,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,019,000 after purchasing an additional 27,600 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in Enova International by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 77,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 30,286 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enova International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,152,000. Institutional investors own 85.62% of the company’s stock.

ENVA opened at $39.73 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.13. The company has a quick ratio of 15.90, a current ratio of 15.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Enova International has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $43.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.56.

About Enova International

Enova International, Inc engages in the provision of online financial services. Its products and services include short-term consumer loan, line of credit accounts, instalment loans, receivables purchase agreements, credit services organization program, bank program, and decision management platform-as-a-service & analytics-as-a-service.

