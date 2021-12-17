Analysts Anticipate BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $454.77 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) will announce sales of $454.77 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for BOK Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $455.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $453.30 million. BOK Financial reported sales of $494.01 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that BOK Financial will report full-year sales of $1.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BOK Financial.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $510.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.49 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 32.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BOKF shares. Wedbush raised their price objective on BOK Financial from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on BOK Financial from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded BOK Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BOK Financial from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.88.

Shares of BOKF stock opened at $106.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.45. BOK Financial has a fifty-two week low of $66.90 and a fifty-two week high of $110.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.43%.

In related news, CEO Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total transaction of $1,001,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven E. Nell sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.13, for a total value of $849,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,126,105 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BOK Financial by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of BOK Financial by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in BOK Financial by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 39.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

