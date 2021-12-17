Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $181.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.33% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Analog Devices is riding on the strength across consumer, industrial and automotive markets. Solid demand for high-performance analog as well as mixed signal solutions is a tailwind. Strong momentum across electric vehicle space on the back of its robust Battery Management System solutions is a positive. Increasing power design wins are other positives. Solid momentum of HEV platform across cabin electronics ecosystem remains a tailwind. The company remains positive about the growth prospects associated with its Maxim acquisition which has bolstered its position in the high-performance semiconductor space. It also remains optimistic about the growth opportunities related to 5G. However, weak momentum across major applications and leveraged balance sheet are concerns. The stock has underperformed its industry on a year-to-date basis.<“

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.30.

Shares of ADI stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $171.84. The stock had a trading volume of 262,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,542,115. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $179.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.42. Analog Devices has a 52-week low of $141.31 and a 52-week high of $191.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.27 billion, a PE ratio of 46.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bruce R. Evans bought 8,001 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $164.98 per share, with a total value of $1,320,004.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,636 shares of company stock valued at $6,940,012 over the last three months. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 113.3% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 184.5% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. 99.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

