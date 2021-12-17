Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Purchased by Jackson Square Capital LLC

Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADI. Amundi acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the second quarter worth $696,224,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at $386,491,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at $256,370,000. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 323.7% in the third quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,631,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $273,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 87.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,071,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $356,588,000 after purchasing an additional 964,538 shares during the last quarter. 99.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ADI opened at $172.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $179.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.42. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.31 and a twelve month high of $191.95. The company has a market capitalization of $63.55 billion, a PE ratio of 46.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 19.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.80%.

Analog Devices announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 25th that allows the company to buyback $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Analog Devices from $191.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Analog Devices from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist Securities upped their target price on Analog Devices from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.87.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Bruce R. Evans acquired 8,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $164.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,320,004.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 8,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.41, for a total value of $1,557,051.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,636 shares of company stock worth $6,940,012. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

