Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Price Target Raised to $83.00 at Morgan Stanley

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.66% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amphenol currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.77.

NYSE APH opened at $83.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.97 billion, a PE ratio of 35.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.16. Amphenol has a 12-month low of $58.58 and a 12-month high of $86.05.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Amphenol news, SVP William J. Doherty sold 165,800 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $13,889,066.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 547,087 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total transaction of $44,576,648.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 985,600 shares of company stock worth $81,038,736 in the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the third quarter worth $2,627,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,504,000. Natixis boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 316,383 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $21,644,000 after purchasing an additional 85,732 shares in the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 19,888 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 178,835 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,242,000 after purchasing an additional 6,153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

