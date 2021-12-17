Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) CEO Chirag K. Patel Buys 100,000 Shares

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) CEO Chirag K. Patel bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.13 per share, for a total transaction of $413,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:AMRX traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.27. 1,010,156 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,234,692. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.96 and its 200-day moving average is $5.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 51.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.25. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.89 and a twelve month high of $7.45.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 61.08%. The business had revenue of $528.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $29,000. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the period. 32.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amneal Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

