Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Carderock Capital Management Inc.

Carderock Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 88.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,478 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 18,769 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.0% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 364,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $88,840,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 25.4% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Amgen by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 11,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Amgen by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,283,684 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $312,898,000 after purchasing an additional 106,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Amgen by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 291,462 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $71,044,000 after buying an additional 29,350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Amgen in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.12.

AMGN stock traded down $1.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $220.96. The company had a trading volume of 27,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,667,405. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.64. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.64 and a twelve month high of $276.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.54. The company has a market cap of $124.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.62.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.50%.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

