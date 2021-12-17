AMG National Trust Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

AMG National Trust Bank lowered its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,330 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 140.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 70.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total transaction of $258,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,423 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total value of $80,982.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 224,718 shares of company stock worth $13,933,876. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group began coverage on Truist Financial in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Stephens raised Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.47.

TFC opened at $59.18 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $45.44 and a 12 month high of $65.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $79.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.35.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 25.94%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

