AMG National Trust Bank Sells 3,173 Shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL)

AMG National Trust Bank trimmed its position in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,173 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank owned about 1.24% of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF worth $1,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 21.1% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 15,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares during the last quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 58,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,544,000 after purchasing an additional 6,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 14.1% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 52,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,445 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF alerts:

Shares of ENZL stock opened at $57.70 on Friday. iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF has a 12-month low of $57.15 and a 12-month high of $71.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.73.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.888 per share. This is a boost from iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th.

Recommended Story: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.