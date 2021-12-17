AMG National Trust Bank Raises Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,814 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in Intel by 189.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INTC. Mizuho lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Roth Capital cut their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (down from $51.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Intel from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.42.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $50.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $206.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.45. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.24 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.22 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary bought 10,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.