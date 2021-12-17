AMG National Trust Bank Raises Position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,316 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $1,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GSK. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,252 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GSK shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Shares of GSK opened at $43.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1-year low of $33.53 and a 1-year high of $43.89.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 26.27%. On average, research analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5234 per share. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.29%.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

