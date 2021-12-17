AMG National Trust Bank Purchases 25,709 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 41.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,709 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Leggett & Platt worth $3,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LEG. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 6.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,778,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,104,000 after acquiring an additional 678,137 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 2.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,612,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,999,000 after acquiring an additional 112,111 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 2.1% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,609,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,184,000 after acquiring an additional 54,761 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,534,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,284,000 after acquiring an additional 43,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 0.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,406,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,705,000 after acquiring an additional 8,504 shares in the last quarter. 72.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Leggett & Platt stock opened at $41.33 on Friday. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $39.87 and a 1-year high of $59.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.06). Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.34%.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

