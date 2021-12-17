AMG National Trust Bank Has $3.17 Million Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

AMG National Trust Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 0.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,087 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tesla by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,311,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,342,557,000 after purchasing an additional 339,745 shares in the last quarter. Stevard LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,907,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Tesla by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in Tesla by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Tesla by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 142,161 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $96,627,000 after acquiring an additional 17,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $800.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Norddeutsche Landesbank reissued a “sell” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. New Street Research increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,298.00 to $1,580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $725.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $801.97.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $926.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,027.09 and a 200-day moving average of $807.56. The company has a market cap of $930.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 299.98, a P/E/G ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $539.49 and a one year high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Elon Musk sold 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,029.67, for a total transaction of $1,235,604,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 917 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $980.47, for a total transaction of $899,090.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,693,510 shares of company stock valued at $3,955,273,899 in the last 90 days. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

