AMG National Trust Bank Acquires 3,725 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000.

JPST opened at $50.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.68.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.