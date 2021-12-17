American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $5.82

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.82 and last traded at $5.82, with a volume of 16998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on AMWL shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of American Well in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of American Well from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Well from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of American Well from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of American Well from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.53.

Get American Well alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.86 and its 200-day moving average is $10.17.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. American Well had a negative net margin of 74.38% and a negative return on equity of 14.47%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.92) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that American Well Co. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other American Well news, VP Bradford Gay sold 6,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total transaction of $39,547.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Medeiros sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total transaction of $314,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 468,064 shares of company stock worth $4,184,614 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of American Well by 234.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 207,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 145,550 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of American Well by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 457,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,751,000 after purchasing an additional 57,889 shares during the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Well by 179.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 506,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,373,000 after purchasing an additional 325,009 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of American Well in the 2nd quarter valued at $621,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of American Well in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,101,000. 40.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Well Company Profile (NYSE:AMWL)

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for American Well Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Well and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.