American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Purchased by CCLA Investment Management Ltd

CCLA Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in American Tower were worth $53,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of American Tower by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,108,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 160.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,719,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of American Tower by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 21,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,665,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $225,593.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total transaction of $980,141.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMT traded up $3.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $282.53. The stock had a trading volume of 7,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,814,798. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $197.50 and a 1-year high of $303.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $271.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $276.86. The company has a market cap of $128.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.81, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 39.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer cut shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.14.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

Read More: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.