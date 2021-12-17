American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC) Director Michael G. Layman Acquires 168,782 Shares

American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC) Director Michael G. Layman bought 168,782 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.73 per share, for a total transaction of $291,992.86. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:AREC traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,384,618. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of -0.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.23. American Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.58 and a fifty-two week high of $8.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.81 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Resources Co. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of American Resources in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Resources in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Resources in the first quarter valued at about $155,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Resources by 82.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 62,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 28,162 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Resources in the second quarter valued at about $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of American Resources from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

About American Resources

American Resources Corp. engages in the extraction, processing, transportation, and distribution of metallurgical coal to the steel industry. It focuses on the operation of coal mining complexes located primarily within Pike, Knott, and Letcher Counties; Kentucky; and Wyoming County, West Virginia. The company was founded in 2006 and in headquartered in Fishers, IN.

