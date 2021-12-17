American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. cut its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 93,623 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 7,758 shares during the period. American Express comprises 2.1% of Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in American Express were worth $15,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of American Express by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 99.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 230 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on American Express from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on American Express from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on American Express in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on American Express from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.78.

In related news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total value of $4,467,814.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of American Express stock traded down $3.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $159.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,583,284. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $171.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.56. The firm has a market cap of $123.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.25. American Express has a one year low of $112.10 and a one year high of $189.03.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.47. American Express had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 17.97%.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

