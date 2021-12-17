American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Position Boosted by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 170,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $8,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 6.1% during the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 3.7% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 1.2% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 38,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 9.1% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 6,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Campus Communities alerts:

ACC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of American Campus Communities in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Campus Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.57.

American Campus Communities stock opened at $55.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 426.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.02. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $55.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $228.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.45 million. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 0.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,446.15%.

In other news, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 12,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $642,640.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 5,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total transaction of $296,995.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

See Also: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC).

Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.