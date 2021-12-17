America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NASDAQ:ATAX)

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

America First Multifamily Investors has decreased its dividend payment by 39.0% over the last three years.

ATAX stock opened at $6.71 on Friday. America First Multifamily Investors has a 1-year low of $3.95 and a 1-year high of $7.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 17.02 and a quick ratio of 17.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.40 million, a P/E ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.63.

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. America First Multifamily Investors had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 50.08%. The firm had revenue of $17.68 million during the quarter.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on America First Multifamily Investors in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised America First Multifamily Investors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

In other news, CEO Kenneth Rogozinski acquired 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.70 per share, with a total value of $34,840.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in America First Multifamily Investors by 3.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 765,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,561,000 after purchasing an additional 27,460 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in America First Multifamily Investors by 2.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 151,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in America First Multifamily Investors by 68.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 135,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 55,165 shares during the period. 11.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

America First Multifamily Investors Company Profile

America First Multifamily Investors LP engages in the acquisition of a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds that are issued by state and local housing authorities to provide construction and permanent financing for affordable multifamily and student housing and commercial properties. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, Multifamily (MF) Properties, Public Housing Capital (PHC) Fund Trusts, and Other Investments.

