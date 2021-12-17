AMB Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMFC) Short Interest Update

AMB Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMFC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AMFC remained flat at $$23.30 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.29. AMB Financial has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $25.00.

AMB Financial Company Profile

AMB Financial Corp. is a holding company of American Community Bank of Indiana, which engages in the provision of financial services. The firm offers personal and business banking. It also involves in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and using such deposits to originate residential and commercial mortgage loans as well as other types of consumer and commercial loans.

