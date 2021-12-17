AMB Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMFC) Short Interest Update

AMB Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMFC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS AMFC remained flat at $$23.30 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.29. AMB Financial has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $25.00.
AMB Financial Company Profile
