ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Major Shareholder Lsv Associates, Llc Sells 48,390 Shares

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) major shareholder Lsv Associates, Llc sold 48,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $1,287,657.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Lsv Associates, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 10th, Lsv Associates, Llc sold 26,274 shares of ALX Oncology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $822,638.94.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Lsv Associates, Llc sold 42,458 shares of ALX Oncology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $1,411,728.50.

Shares of ALX Oncology stock opened at $22.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $926.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 3.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.08 and its 200 day moving average is $57.57. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.81 and a 1 year high of $97.15.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.13). Research analysts anticipate that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALXO. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in ALX Oncology in the third quarter worth $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in ALX Oncology in the third quarter worth about $53,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ALX Oncology in the second quarter worth about $74,000. ACT Capital L.L.C. acquired a new stake in ALX Oncology in the third quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ALXO shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of ALX Oncology from $83.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ALX Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of ALX Oncology from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.43.

About ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

