Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, an increase of 108.5% from the November 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS:ALVOF opened at $3.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $115.85 million and a P/E ratio of 18.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $859.60. Alvopetro Energy has a 1 year low of $1.36 and a 1 year high of $8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Alvopetro Energy had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 21.93%. The company had revenue of $9.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.42 million. On average, analysts expect that Alvopetro Energy will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and production of hydrocarbons onshore. Its natural gas projects include Caburé and Gomo. The company was founded on September 25, 2013 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

