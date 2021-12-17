AltraVue Capital LLC Sells 800 Shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

AltraVue Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,290 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. AltraVue Capital LLC’s holdings in B. Riley Financial were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 84.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,105,179 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $234,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,841 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in B. Riley Financial by 2,233.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 310,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $23,465,000 after buying an additional 297,478 shares during the last quarter. Albar Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $21,140,000. Kylin Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $21,140,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 705,703 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,665,000 after purchasing an additional 254,448 shares during the period. 52.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other B. Riley Financial news, CEO Bryant R. Riley purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,547,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Kenneth M. Young purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $78.31 per share, with a total value of $78,310.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 22,722 shares of company stock valued at $1,754,753 in the last 90 days. 26.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RILY traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,276. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.66. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.05 and a twelve month high of $81.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.47.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a return on equity of 80.02% and a net margin of 31.96%. The firm had revenue of $381.52 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a $4.00 dividend. This is a boost from B. Riley Financial’s previous None dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.38%.

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets; Auction and Liquidation; Financial Consulting; Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack; Brands; and Corporate and Other.

