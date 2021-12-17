AltraVue Capital LLC Purchases 20,800 Shares of IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC)

AltraVue Capital LLC lifted its position in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 480,671 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,800 shares during the quarter. IES accounts for approximately 3.2% of AltraVue Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. AltraVue Capital LLC’s holdings in IES were worth $21,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IESC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IES by 7,660.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of IES by 232.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of IES in the second quarter valued at about $160,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of IES in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of IES in the second quarter valued at about $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

In other IES news, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 5,902 shares of IES stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $324,728.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew J. Simmes purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.29 per share, for a total transaction of $51,290.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 58.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IESC traded up $0.51 on Friday, hitting $50.06. The company had a trading volume of 103 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,231. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.97. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.77 and a 12-month high of $56.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.21.

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and management of operating subsidiaries in business activities across a variety of end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Residential, Commercial and Industrial and Infrastructure Solutions. The Communications segment provides technology infrastructure products and services to large corporations and independent businesses.

