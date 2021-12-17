AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Price Target Raised to C$30.00

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ALA. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating on shares of AltaGas in a research report on Friday, October 29th. CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$29.00 price objective on shares of AltaGas in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating on shares of AltaGas in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AltaGas from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a C$30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$29.25.

TSE ALA opened at C$26.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.45 billion and a PE ratio of 17.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$25.37 and a 200 day moving average of C$25.57. AltaGas has a 1 year low of C$18.26 and a 1 year high of C$26.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.33, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$831.99 million. Research analysts expect that AltaGas will post 1.8200001 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.083 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.02%.

About AltaGas

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

