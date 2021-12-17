AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Given Outperform Rating at Raymond James

AltaGas (TSE:ALA)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$32.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 18.21% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ALA. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AltaGas in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AltaGas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a C$30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AltaGas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$29.25.

ALA traded up C$0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting C$27.07. The stock had a trading volume of 696,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,346. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.33, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$25.37 and its 200 day moving average price is C$25.57. AltaGas has a twelve month low of C$18.26 and a twelve month high of C$27.09.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$831.99 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that AltaGas will post 1.8200001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AltaGas

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

