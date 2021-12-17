Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment and services for the railway sector. Its product includes bogies, traction systems, electrification, track laying and urban integrated solution. It also offers services such as parts and repairs, maintenance, customisation, modernisation and support services. Alstom SA is headquartered in France. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ALSMY. HSBC started coverage on shares of Alstom in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alstom in a report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Alstom from €59.00 ($66.29) to €50.00 ($56.18) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Alstom in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alstom in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Shares of Alstom stock opened at $3.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.58 and its 200 day moving average is $4.12. Alstom has a 1 year low of $3.26 and a 1 year high of $6.03.

Alstom Company Profile

Alstom SA engages in the provision of transport services. It operates through the following segments: urban and main line transportation, signalling, services and integrated solutions. It offers a complete range of solutions from trains to metros, tramways, and e-buses; passenger solutions; customized services like maintenance and modernization; infrastructure; signalling; and digital mobility solutions.

