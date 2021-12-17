Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 366,800 shares, a decline of 46.1% from the November 15th total of 680,700 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

In related news, CEO Heng Fai Ambrose Chan acquired 7,333,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.60 per share, for a total transaction of $4,399,999.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Alset EHome International during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Alset EHome International in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Alset EHome International in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Alset EHome International by 104.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Alset EHome International in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEI opened at $0.61 on Friday. Alset EHome International has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $29.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.88.

Alset EHome International (NASDAQ:AEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Alset EHome International had a negative return on equity of 61.62% and a negative net margin of 282.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 million for the quarter.

About Alset EHome International

Alset EHome International Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in property development, digital transformation technology, and biohealth activities in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and South Korea. The company engages in the land development, home building, sales and rental, and property management businesses.

