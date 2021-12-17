Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Saban Cheryl acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 450.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 29.4% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. 31.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,203.55.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,866.25, for a total value of $8,598,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,896.12, for a total value of $139,013.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 230,969 shares of company stock worth $525,518,971 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GOOG stock opened at $2,896.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,903.36 and a 200-day moving average of $2,765.37. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,699.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,037.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $16.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

