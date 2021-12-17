Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) Short Interest Up 82.2% in November

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,720,000 shares, an increase of 82.2% from the November 15th total of 943,800 shares. Currently, 14.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 727,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

In other Alpha Pro Tech news, Director David R. Garcia sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total value of $52,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APT. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Alpha Pro Tech in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Pro Tech during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Pro Tech in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Pro Tech in the third quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Alpha Pro Tech in the second quarter worth $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN APT traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.01. 15,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,051,018. Alpha Pro Tech has a 1 year low of $4.91 and a 1 year high of $20.54. The company has a market capitalization of $79.52 million, a PE ratio of 6.26 and a beta of -1.53.

Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.30). Alpha Pro Tech had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The firm had revenue of $14.48 million for the quarter.

Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. is engaged in the business of protecting people, products and environment. It develops, manufactures and markets disposable and limited use protective apparel products for the industries, clean room, medical and dental markets. The company operates through the followings segments: Disposable Protective Apparel segment and Building Supply segment.

