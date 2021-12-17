Alpha Finance Lab Price Reaches $0.65 on Exchanges (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (CURRENCY:ALPHA) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. In the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can now be bought for $0.65 or 0.00001405 BTC on major exchanges. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market capitalization of $290.96 million and approximately $10.13 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ALPHA is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 446,330,126 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is alphafinance.io . Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab . The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain. The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking. “

