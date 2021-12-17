Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) and Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) Critical Survey

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) and Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Allegiance Bancshares and Civista Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allegiance Bancshares 29.13% 9.78% 1.18% Civista Bancshares 29.43% 11.35% 1.36%

This table compares Allegiance Bancshares and Civista Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allegiance Bancshares $249.92 million 3.24 $45.53 million $3.71 10.78 Civista Bancshares $128.05 million 2.83 $32.19 million $2.55 9.47

Allegiance Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Civista Bancshares. Civista Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Allegiance Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Allegiance Bancshares has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Civista Bancshares has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Allegiance Bancshares and Civista Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allegiance Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Civista Bancshares 0 0 1 0 3.00

Civista Bancshares has a consensus target price of $24.00, indicating a potential downside of 0.62%. Given Civista Bancshares’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Civista Bancshares is more favorable than Allegiance Bancshares.

Dividends

Allegiance Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Civista Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Allegiance Bancshares pays out 12.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Civista Bancshares pays out 22.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Allegiance Bancshares has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Civista Bancshares has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years. Civista Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.8% of Allegiance Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.9% of Civista Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of Allegiance Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Civista Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial banking services primarily to Houston metropolitan area-based small to medium-sized businesses and individual customers. The company was founded by George Martinez and Steven F. Retzloff in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc. is a financial holding company, which engages in the community banking business. It provides financial services through its offices in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Franklin, Logan, Summit, Huron, Ottawa, Madison, Union and Richland. The firm’s primary deposit products are checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and its lending products are residential mortgage, commercial and installment loans. The company was founded on February 19, 1987 and is headquartered in Sandusky, OH.

