Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) Short Interest Down 50.1% in November

Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,100 shares, a decline of 50.1% from the November 15th total of 68,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alithya Group during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alithya Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alithya Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alithya Group by 164.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 22,742 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Alithya Group by 148.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 98,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 59,017 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ALYA. Desjardins upgraded shares of Alithya Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alithya Group in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Alithya Group from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alithya Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALYA opened at $2.43 on Friday. Alithya Group has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $5.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.66. The stock has a market cap of $135.12 million, a P/E ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Alithya Group Company Profile

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

